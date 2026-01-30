3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has declared his belief that the Porcupine Warriors boast the finest collection of players in Ghana’s top flight, as the club continues its push at the top end of the Ghana Premier League table.

Kotoko currently sit second in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League, eight points adrift of leaders Medeama SC, but confidence within the camp remains high following a dominant 3-0 victory over Basake Holy Stars last weekend.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Kpando Sports Stadium to face Heart of Lions, Zito struck an upbeat tone, insisting that his squad’s quality is unmatched in the domestic game.

“I see that we have the best players in Ghana,” the experienced coach said. “What we need is to build the team and change the mentality, and you will see the best out of them.”

Zito’s comments underline his belief that Kotoko’s challenge is not a lack of talent, but consistency and mindset, factors he feels can elevate the team to another level as the season progresses.

The Kumasi-based giants have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks, combining defensive solidity with a growing cutting edge in attack, and Zito is hopeful that improved belief and cohesion can help close the gap on the leaders.

With a demanding away fixture looming, Kotoko will be aiming to build on their recent momentum and keep pressure on Medeama at the summit of the table.

Saturday’s encounter at the Kpando Sports Stadium kicks off at 15:30 GMT, with Kotoko looking to turn confidence into points as the title race gathers pace.