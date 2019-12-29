1 hour ago

The Ghana Premier League, GPL returned for the opening weekend of the 2019/2020 season after Eighteen months hiatus.

Jonah Attuquaye piled more pressure on Kim Grant as his GPL debut goal earned Berekum Chelsea a 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Things would only worsen for Grant’s side at the Accra Sports Stadium as 19-year-old Attuauaye’s superb firt-half strike sealed a memorable win for Bibires as the raucous home supporters called for Grant to leave Hearts of Oak.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated XI Wonders 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Justice Blay’s first half goal, ensured the Porcupine Warriors recorded their first win of the season at home against Sure Wonders.

Newcomers, King Faisal were thrashed by Dreams FC 4-1 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dewu. Emmanuel Ocra

scored a brace, Ibrahim Issah, Dantani Amadu had a goal each before Latif Mohammed gave the debutants a consolation goal.

Aduana Stars secured all three points on the opening day of the 2019/2020 GPL season. Good old Yahaya Mohammed scored a hatrick before Justice Anane added one for Ogya Boys to make it 4-0 against Inter Allies at the Nana Agyemang Badu park in Dormaa.

AshantiGold whipped Accra Great Olympics 3-0 at the Len Clay Stadium, with Yusif Mubarak, Amos Addai and Shafui Mumuni scoring the goals for the Miners.

WAFA grabbed a 1-0 away victory against Karela United at the AKOON community park.

Liberty Professionals were held to a 2-2 draw by Wa All Stars now Legon Cities FC.

Medeama sealed all three points away after beating Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast stadium.

Bechem United hunted the Sharks of Elimina to gain all three at the Nana Gyeabour Park by upstaging 2-0 in their opening GPL match.

2019-20 Ghana Premier League Results

ACCRA: Hearts of Oak 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Jonah Attuquaye

DAWU: Dreams FC 4-1 King Faisal

Emmanuel Ocra (2×), / Latif Mohammed, Ibrahim Issah, Dantani Amadu.

KUMASI: Kotoko 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders

Justice Blay

DANSOMAN: Liberty Professionals 2-2 Legon Cities

Kyei Baffour, Michael Ampadu/ Sule Sadic, Degori Jeffery

DORMAA AHENKRO: Aduana 4-0 Inter Allies

Yahaya Mohammed (3×), Justice Anane.

OBUASI: Ashanti Gold 3-0 Great Olympics

Yusif Mubarak, Amos Addai, Shafui Mumuni

TARKWA: Karela United 0-1 WAFA

Fockson Amankwah

BECHEM: Bechem United 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Kwadwo Asamoah, Prince Adu Kwabena

CAPE COAST: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-3 Medeama SC

Issah Razak(OG), Prince Opoku Agyemang, Ebenezer Akyebi, Appiah Richard.