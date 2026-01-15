28 minutes ago

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced plans to deploy a taskforce to monitor and sanction drivers engaging in unlawful practices, following complaints about vehicle shortages and inflated fares.

The move comes after Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, condemned deliberate attempts by some operators to create artificial scarcity of vehicles in order to overcharge passengers.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Wednesday, January 14, Deputy Industrial and Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, emphasized that the union does not tolerate fare violations and will take action against members found breaking the rules.

Amoah revealed that the union will collaborate closely with the Ghana Police Service and district assemblies to ensure effective enforcement of regulations.

“We had a meeting today. We will be hitting the streets with our taskforce to ensure that any vehicles engaging in these practices are apprehended and sanctioned. We plan to meet with the Transport Minister by Friday,” he said.

He added, “We will organise our union guards and request the police to assist. The MMDCEs will also be involved. Our teams will be stationed at key areas where floating drivers usually operate. Members of GPRTU found violating rules will be sanctioned, while those outside the union will face legal action.”

Amoah also urged commuters to board vehicles at designated stations rather than from roadside locations, noting that the union continually encourages its members to operate from official stations where tolls are paid and compliance is monitored.