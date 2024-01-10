2 hours ago

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has reaffirmed its decision to implement a 60% increase in transport fares in 2024, coinciding with the commencement of the Emission Levy Bill in January 2024.

The recently passed Emissions Levy Bill by Parliament imposes an annual fee of 100 cedis on all owners of petrol and diesel cars, starting from January 2024.

The government aims to promote the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power through this tax, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.

In response to these developments, the GPRTU has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, urging a reconsideration of the Emission Levy Bill.

In an interview with Citi News, Abbas Imoro, the Public Relations Officer for GPRTU, expressed concerns about the additional tax burden on the union, citing existing financial challenges.

“We are already paying for the emission, 10 pesewas for a litre. So you can imagine 10 pesewas by 4.5 for a gallon by several gallons you use a day times 26 working days in a month. You can imagine how much one driver pays for it. And we pleaded with parliament that they should have a second look at it.

“But we did indicate that if nothing is being done or nothing can be done about it, then of course we have other problems as well. We will package ourselves and come out with an upward adjustment of lorry fares not less than 60%,” he said.