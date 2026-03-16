2 days ago

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has indicated that transport fares could increase if fuel prices rise in the next fuel pricing window.

According to the union, any upward adjustment in fuel prices may force transport operators to review fares in order to cope with increasing operational costs.

Speaking on Channel One TV in Accra, the union’s Industrial Relations Officer, Abass Imoro, said transport operators are already facing significant financial pressure due to the high cost of running their vehicles.

“You know we work for profit, and for some time now prices have remained the same. Some of our members even attempted to increase fares on their own, but we were able to stop them. This shows that they are eager for a review of transport fares,” he said.

Mr. Imoro explained that fuel prices are not the only factor affecting transport operators, noting that the cost of vehicle maintenance items such as spare parts and lubricants has also remained high.

“We spoke about the prices of spare parts, lubricants and other things we use on our cars, but their prices have remained high. These are some of the indicators we consider,” he added.

He stressed that the union does not immediately impose fare increases, but significant rises in fuel prices often lead to a review of transport fares.

“We do not automatically introduce a new fare, but if fuel prices go up, people should expect changes in lorry fares,” he noted.

The warning comes ahead of the second fuel pricing window scheduled to begin on Monday, March 16, with industry analysts predicting potential increases in pump prices across the country.

Recent data show that the price floor for petrol has increased to GH¢11.57 per litre from GH¢10.46 between March 1 and March 15. Diesel has also risen from GH¢11.42 to GH¢14.35 per litre, while the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has climbed from GH¢9.38 to GH¢10.67 per kilogramme.

Overall, the adjustments represent increases of GH¢1.11 for petrol, GH¢2.93 for diesel, and GH¢1.29 for LPG within the same month.