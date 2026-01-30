3 hours ago

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) generated GH¢56 billion in tax revenue during the 2025 operational year, Commissioner of Customs Brigadier-General Glover Ashong Annan has announced.

Although the figure falls short of the GH¢60 billion target, Brigadier-General Annan noted that the revenue was collected despite existing challenges, reflecting the division’s resilience and commitment.

He made the disclosure during the International Customs Day celebrations held in Accra on Monday, highlighting the division’s ongoing efforts to raise performance standards.

“Last year, the Customs Division was assigned a minimum target of GH¢60 billion from the overall revenue projection of over GH¢200 billion. While there are gaps, we remain focused on improving our performance,” he said.

Brigadier-General Annan emphasised that the division’s adoption of modern security systems demonstrates its capacity to combat corruption in revenue collection and safeguard national interests.

“The current ethical conduct of our officers reflects an unwavering commitment to professionalism. We will not tolerate any act of corruption or fraud that undermines revenue mobilisation for national development,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, warned against corruption and revenue leakages within Customs operations, stressing their detrimental impact on Ghana’s development agenda.

“Revenue mobilisation is the backbone of government’s ability to provide essential services, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and sanitation. Funds lost through corruption translate into unbuilt schools, poor roads, inadequate healthcare, and limited access to safe water and sanitation,” he said.

He further highlighted the strategic role of the Customs Division, not only in collecting revenue but also in protecting Ghana from illicit trade, including drugs, small arms, counterfeit medicines, and substandard goods. He noted that integrity and professionalism in Customs operations are non-negotiable.

The Deputy Minister urged officers to recommit to transparency, accountability, and patriotism as Ghana joined the international community in observing World Customs Day, which is celebrated annually on January 26 to recognise the contributions of Customs officials to border management, trade facilitation, and economic growth.

Established in 1953 by the World Customs Organisation (WCO), World Customs Day underscores the critical role of Customs in promoting economic development and secure supply chains worldwide.