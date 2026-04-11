14 hours ago

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Sarpong, has disclosed that the introduction of artificial intelligence at Ghana’s ports is enhancing revenue monitoring while fostering a more level playing field for businesses.

Speaking on Joy FM Super Morning Show on Friday, April 10, 2026, Sarpong said the deployment of the Publican AI system is already addressing long-standing inefficiencies and imbalances within the import sector.

He explained that for years, some importers took advantage of loopholes in the system by under-declaring goods, giving them an unfair pricing advantage over compliant traders.

“Those who under-declare are not paying the right taxes, and they have an advantage in pricing over those who comply,” he said.

According to him, the AI-driven system now analyses all import declarations, enabling authorities to detect discrepancies and ensure that more businesses meet their full tax obligations.

“If we are able to bring that 25 per cent to pay correctly, they will be at par with everybody, and market distortions will be fair,” he stated.

Sarpong noted that the intervention is helping to restore confidence among legitimate businesses that have long been disadvantaged by unfair competition.

“This is not just about revenue; it is about fairness and ensuring that everyone plays by the same rules,” he added.

He further explained that, unlike the previous manual system—which relied heavily on human intervention and selective checks—the AI system reviews every declaration submitted at the ports.

“This is the revelation after introducing Publican. It is Publican that has given us this insight,” he said.

He added that the system’s real-time analysis is uncovering inconsistencies that would have otherwise gone undetected, marking a significant improvement in port oversight.

While acknowledging the financial benefits, Sarpong emphasised that the broader goal is to create a transparent and competitive trading environment where compliance is rewarded and malpractice is minimised.