9 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has dismissed concerns that the newly implemented Value Added Tax (VAT) regime will trigger higher consumer prices or distort market competition.

Since January 1, 2026, the Authority has rolled out major VAT reforms under the Value Added Tax Act, 2025 (Act 1151), streamlining the system to an effective rate of 20 percent. The reforms abolished the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy and the VAT Flat Rate Scheme (VFRS), increased the registration threshold for goods to GH¢750,000, and allowed full input tax deductions for both the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and the GETFund Levy.

However, the Abossey Okai Spare-Parts Dealers Association has raised concerns that the revised system could push up prices, distort competition, and impose additional burdens on spare-parts dealers.

In response, GRA explained that such fears stem from a misunderstanding of the new framework. Under the former flat rate scheme, traders paid 21.9 percent input VAT on purchases without the ability to deduct it, effectively embedding the tax into their costs. Under the revised regime, the 20 percent input VAT is fully deductible, allowing registered traders to reclaim it and operate on a lower cost base.

The Authority clarified that while non-registered traders still pay VAT on purchases without reclaiming it, registered traders can offset input VAT against output VAT, resulting in comparable final prices for consumers.

To support smooth implementation, GRA has established a joint technical team with the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) to provide guidance on VAT record-keeping, input tax claims, and appropriate pricing structures. Similar assistance, it said, will be extended to Abossey Okai traders and other stakeholder groups.

The VAT changes form part of broader tax reforms aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and reducing embedded costs within Ghana’s tax system.

As concerns continue to surface, observers have called for intensified public education to clarify the reforms and ensure stakeholders are fully informed about their implications.