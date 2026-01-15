1 hour ago

The engagement was chaired by the Area Director for Accra West, Anna Attuah

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has engaged taxpayers at a forum held at the Airport View Hotel to provide clarity on recent Value Added Tax (VAT) reforms and address concerns surrounding the implementation of the new VAT Act.

The engagement aimed to explain key changes introduced under the revised law and to outline transitional measures put in place to ensure a smooth and effective rollout of the reforms.

Chaired by the Accra West Area Director, Anna Attuah, the session featured presentations from resource persons Kingsley Konadu, Lawrence Hotsonyame and David Quarcoopome. The presenters offered detailed explanations on the reforms and responded to questions from participants.

Taxpayers were encouraged to seek clarification on aspects of the new VAT regime, as the GRA reiterated its commitment to transparency, taxpayer education and enhanced compliance under the revised tax framework.