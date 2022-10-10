4 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority has shut down some branches of China Mall over non-compliance with Ghana’s electronic VAT system.

Although Citi News understands that all branches of the mall may be affected, so far, three branches have been shut down by GRA officials–two on the Spintex Road and one at Tema.

Managers of the shopping malls reportedly got wean of the information and closed their facilities.

Notwithstanding, GRA used the Commissioner General’s tape to seal off the entrance of the shopping centre.

Source: citifmonline