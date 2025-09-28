8 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) taskforce on Friday seized a quantity of assorted drinks in Accra that were being sold without the required tax stamps.

The enforcement exercise was carried out under the Excise Duty (Amendment) Act, 2023 (Act 1093), which requires certain products to bear tax stamps as proof that the appropriate duties have been paid.

Speaking after the operation, Kwabena Apau Awua Anto, Head of the GRA Excise Unit, explained that the initiative seeks to ensure fairness in the market.

“It is true that most domestic products, such as bottled water, have the stamps. But we observed that many imported products, especially malt drinks, do not. We want to clear the market of such non-compliant goods so that all products compete fairly,” he said.

Mr. Anto stressed that the law mandates the Authority to confiscate products without stamps, though businesses with valid reasons can appeal to the Commissioner-General for assistance.

He also expressed concern over the rising influx of non-compliant goods.

“People continue to bring in products that are not compliant. We want to stop this,” he emphasized, adding that the exercise would continue across markets.

Retailers were urged to ensure that tax stamps are affixed to products before purchasing them for resale.

Joseph Annan, Head of Enforcement at the Accra Central Area Office of the GRA, noted that enforcement was necessary to uphold the tax laws.

“When taxpayers fail to voluntarily comply, enforcement comes in. Any tax law without enforcement becomes useless,” he said.

Mr. Annan further warned businesses to comply with the tax stamp policy to avoid interest charges and penalties associated with non-compliance.