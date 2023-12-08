4 hours ago

Eudoxie Yao, the girlfriend of Grand P, a famous Guinean singer and social media star, has accused him of being a womanizer.

She made this revelation on the Prime Morning Show on Joy Prime, where she appeared with Grand P and a translator.

Eudoxie Yao said that she and Grand P had been dating since 2019, but their relationship had been unstable. She said that they had broken up and reconciled several times throughout their relationship.

"Since 2019...we break up the relationship...we come back, break up, come back,” she said.

When asked why the turbulence in their relationship, Eudoxie said it was because “he likes women", indicating that he is highly promiscuous, hence the constant breakups.

Grand P, when confronted, raised his arms in innocence. He did not give any further explanation for his alleged behaviour.

Grand P, whose real name is Moussa Sandiana Kaba, is a diminutive singer who rose to fame after performing on a show by Guinean musician Kerfalla Kante.

He has a large following on social media, both in Guinea and abroad. He is currently in Ghana, as a guest of LEMA Press, one of Ghana's leading printing presses.

Company CEO, Zina Dassa, said that he invited Grand P to Ghana because he was inspired by his positive attitude and hard work. He said that Grand P's success story should motivate Ghanaian youths to pursue their dreams.

The firm has also organized some events for Grand P, including a Meet-N-Greet session with Ghanaian celebrities, who will have the opportunity to interact with the Guinean sensation.