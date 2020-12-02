20 minutes ago

The Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) has presented a cheque for GH¢11,000 to support the surgery of Master Gerald Awuah, who is suffering from a type of hernia known as ventral hernia, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The presentation is part of the charity work of the 70th anniversary of the GCGL through its social support fund known as the Graphic Needy Fund.

Master Awuah is suffering from a type of hernia which is an opening in the abdomen, making the organs in the abdomen protrude and the only solution to the condition is surgery.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of Awuah’s parents, the Head of the Paediatric Surgery Unit of the hospital, Dr William Appeadu-Mensah, expressed his profound gratitude to the GCGL and assured the company that the surgery would be done as soon as Awuah was medically fit for it.

Medical condition

“The surgery has delayed, not necessarily because of the financial problem but because the boy keeps developing minor medical conditions such as cough and malaria and he is currently undergoing malaria treatment, which makes him not fit for the surgery. However, we will proceed with the surgery as soon as he is fit,” he explained.

He said because of the minor illnesses the child kept developing, the unit could not go ahead to carry out the surgery, explaining that those minor illnesses were as a result of malnutrition.

Dr Appeadu-Mensah expressed happiness and appreciation to the GCGL, saying: “What you have presented is enough to take care of the surgery and the upkeep of the child in terms of the right nutritional requirement.”

He added that the surgery required GH¢10,000, explaining that the extra GH¢1,000 would take care of his feeding.

Recovery

Ms Yvonne Aryee of the Corporate Communications Unit of the GCGL, who presented the cheque, expressed the hope that the money would cover the cost of the surgery.

She was hopeful that the surgery would be done early enough to enable Awuah to recover and rejoin his mates when school reopened in January next year.

