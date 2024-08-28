8 hours ago

Kumasi-based Angel FM has reported that musician Isaac Ampong, popularly known as Great Ampong, has been suspended by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The suspension, according to the Kumasi-based radio station, comes after several weeks of investigations.

Ampong is said to have gone contrary to the tenets of the beliefs of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Among other things are performances at funerals and other events on Saturdays, when he has to remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the recent ordination of Great Ampong as a pastor when he travelled outside Ghana.

Source: mynewsgh