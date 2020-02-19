1 hour ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics have acquired the services of a new gaffer after been snubbed by former Hearts gaffer Kenichi Yatshuhashi.

The Premier League side have now found a replacement for George Koffie who resigned last month after a string of poor results.

Great Olympics have announced Annor Walker as their new coach for the remainder of the league season citing circumstances beyond his control.

Assistant coach Seth Hoffman has been at the helm of affairs since the departure of his boss George Koffie after match day 7.

Annor Walker is the third coach employed by the wonder club in three months after Isaac Nii Armah left the club just before the season started.

The struggling side currently sit a point and two places above the relegation zone on the league standings and will host Berekum Chelsea on Thursday.

Annor Walker has previously coached Medeama, Tudu Mighty Jets and recently Nania Fc

