Great Olympics defender Ebenezer Sekyere has opened about the just ended Ghana Premier League season and his experiences playig in the league.

The defender who hails from Kumasi narrates how he moved from being a shop keeper at Adum in Kumasi to the Ghana Premier League with Accra Great Olympics.

There were a lot of betting issues in the league but he says he never experienced anything like that but heard about it and even results of matches same which did'nt come through.

He was speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Adehye FM, and revealed the difficult team he faced, opponents among others.

" I don't believe in fix matches but I heard of it.As a player, l didn't witness some but I can't totally rubbish it "

"I heard rumours on betting and scorelines but the results of those games didn't happened as l heard "

"I started with Asokwa Deportivo as a Division One player in the truncated League before joining Great Olympics and had 32 appearances in 34 matches "

"I was a shop keeper at Adum but got sacked because of Football but it didn't discourage me"

The difficult opponent I played against was Hearts of Oak and the easiest team was King Faisal but the player that gave me tough time was Joseph Esso , I even had a yellow card because of his strength and pace so it was difficult for me to handle him "

"Is every player's dream to play for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko because they are the two biggest clubs in the country but am concentrating on my progress at Great Olympics"