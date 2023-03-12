2 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics dropped points at home as they were held by Samartex on Sunday in their match day 21 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was the ninth draw this season for coach Annor Walker and his charges while Great Olympics' inconsistent form continues despite bringing in a new coach.

Great Olympics were playing at home but they owe a debt of gratitude to their goalkeeper Benjamin Asare who earned his wages with a raft of saves as coach Annor Walker was back to his old stomping yard.

There were a lot of chances that fell both ways but none of the teams were able to convert it as they had to settle for a draw.

Great Olympics now have their sixth goalless draw of the season and they are 12th on the league log with 27 points while Samartex dropped to the 9th spot on 30 points.