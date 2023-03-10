1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics dropped to the 11th spot after losing 2-0 to King Faisal Football on Matchday 20 of the betPawa Premier League. The Dade boys went into the game fresh from their 1-0 victory over city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak but King Faisal were too hot to handle as they scored in either half to pick the points.

FC Samartex recorded an impressive 1-0 win over leaders Aduana FC to improve their place in the League standings. Great Olympics have won only once in their last five matches following three defeats and one draw and sit in 13th place with 26 points – three points behind Samartex who have 29 points and sit in 8th place.

The Sameraboi lads have three wins and two losses in their last five matches. betPawa Premier League.

Former Tema Youth winger Evans Osei Wusu who joined on a free transfer in the January window, has impressed tremendously with the likes of James Sorwenu, Abubakari Seidu and Isaac Afful complementing him.

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah will rely on Abdul Razak Yussif, Emmanuel Antwi, Christopher Nettey and Samuel Ashie Quaye.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Meanwhile League leaders Aduana FC who recorded their fourth loss of the season to FC Samartex return home to play Medeama SC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa. Aduana FC are unbeaten at home this season but have gone two matches without a win – their longest spell in the ongoing campaign. Medeama SC have gone 6 games without defeat with their last Premier League win coming against Berekum Chelsea at Akoon Park. The Tarkwa lads lost the first leg 1-0 and would aim for revenge to appease their fans as Aduana FC also hope to pick the three points to keep hold of the top spot. The Ogya boys have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches whiles Medeama SC 6th on the table have won three and drawn two in their last five matches.

Elsewhere in Tamale - Real Tamale United will lock horns with rivals Tamale City at Aliu Mahama stadium. Their first meeting in the League ended 1-1 with Baba Kushibo and Isaac Mensah scoring for either side to split the points in Tamale.

Bottom placed Kotoku Royals will face Bechem United at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu. The newly promoted side are currently 18th in the league and have won once in their last five games with three losses and one draw. Bechem United are 3rd in the league log with 33 points - 3 points behind leaders Aduana FC. Andy Kumi Francis who has scored four goals for Kotoku Royals is available for the game as Richard Dzikoe, Paul Abanga and Kwabena Wilson aim to make the starting lineup. For Bechem United, the likes of Hafiz Wontah Konkoni (9 goals), Clinton Duodu, Kofi Agbesimah, Seth Kwadwo and Francis Twene are all in contention for a starting berth.

In other matches - Karela United will face Nsoatreman FC at home while Berekum Chelsea hosts Legon Cities at the Golden City Park.