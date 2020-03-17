14 minutes ago

Great Olympics fresh from being awarded three points in their case against Medeama at the Disciplinary Committee have vowed to augment their squad in order to help them stay in the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade boys have often been the ultimate yo-yo club in the Ghana Premier League as they leave with the same rapidity with which they enter the elite competition.

Olympics have been inconsistent this season in the league having won just 5 games drawing three and losing 7 before Monday's protest win against Medeama.

"Following the steps taken by the Gov't on COVID-19, we (Great Olympics) will use this opportunity to revamp the team," Oloboi told OTEC FM.

According the club chief the standard of some players currently at the club does not befit their status and will there need to ship some dead wood out of the club.

Despite the suspension of football, the registration period for the second round has been opened and club who wish to strengthen their squad can do so.

"The standard of some of the players doesn't befit the club so we will change them and bring in quality and better ones." he stressed.