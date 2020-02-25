1 hour ago

The greater Accra regional branch of Ghana private road transport union(GPRTU) under the leadership of Mr. Emmanuel Nii Ankrah has scored unprecedented achievements, br

Mr. Emmanuel Nii Ankrah together with his team have outdoored newly ultra modern Toyota mini van to boost the day to day administration and also to generate income to support the union's administration works.

At colourful ceremony held at the awoshie new bus terminal to officially commence the work, said the buses will bring comfort to the community.

Mr. Emmanuel Nii Ankrah has now become the first regional chairman to bring such beneficial initiative to assist the union financially and his name will be in the history books of GPRTU.

The project highlighted some challenges the executives faced before and during before purchasing of the Vans.

Mr. Nii Ankrah commended the managing Director of GCB Bank for their financial support, Svalnni Automobile.

Achievements

The Greater Accra Regional Branch of the GPRTU has been able to partner........ a licensed DVLA agency to build on a parcel of land belonging to the branch at the Ghana Tradefair, la, Accra.

As part of their cooperate social responsibility, the Branch donated water tanks,sorted drinks among other items to the korle bu.