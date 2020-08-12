40 minutes ago

The Greater Accra Regional Youth Network has mark this year's International Youth Day, calling for the prioritization of youth development in the country.

In a statement signed by its PRO Joseph Kobla Wemakort to commemorate the day, which is meant to celebrate and mainstream young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement, the Greater Accra chapter said it's about time the country focused more on the youth.

"We believe focusing on youth development issues at this moment of hardship, would be to help build their capacities through provision of employable IT skills in a bid to help create employment opportunities for them as a way to ease their unemployment burden if not wipe away the economic burden brought upon us by the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic," the statement read.

For Immediate Release

August 12, 2020.

Prioritize youth development by helping equip the Ghanaian youth with employable IT skills to ease unemployment burden.

Today, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Network joins the world to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day with oneness and wishes to use this occasion to make a passionate appeal to the Government of Ghana to help prioritize youth development issues and help address them amicably particularly regarding the harsh job losses and burgeoning unemployment challenges the youth are bedeviled with in the country exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown where everything has been turned upside down.

On this historic day in the life of the youth across the world, we unite with the strongest voice to call on the Government of Ghana to prioritize and invest massively in developing the youth by instilling in them employable Information Technology (IT) skills to ease the unemployment burden they are confronted with.

The ripple effect of the COVID-19 has brought untold pain and hardship across the globe. Infection numbers continue to rise, more companies are struggling to survive, and terrifying food sources and millions more people are going to bed hungry every night. It is no doubt we are living through very challenging times where issues of the youth all over the world have been compounded in similar magnitude.

Among all the issues the world is faced with in this era of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, public health and economic issues continue to dominate putting many lives at risk particularly young people who constitute half of the world’s population. This is a concern many leaders across the world are confronted with which we believe our government is equally worried about.

We believe focusing on youth development issues at this moment of hardship, would be to help build their capacities through provision of employable IT skills in a bid to help create employment opportunities for them as a way to ease their unemployment burden if not wipe away the economic burden brought upon us by the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are therefore calling on the government to urgently roll out a national ICT for Work programme with special focus on preparing the Ghanaian youth for the virtual or digital world in order to stay relevant or competitive in the global job market.

In line with the theme of this year’s International Youth Day: “Youth Engagement for Global Action”, we also appeal to the political parties in the country contesting for political power in the upcoming polls in December to exercise restraint in their dealings, eschew violence and desist from instigating the youth to perpetrate mayhem before, during and after the elections but should rather collaborate with the youth to ensure peaceful, political and sustainable process.

Joseph Kobla Wemakor

Public Relations Officer (PRO)

About Greater Accra Regional Youth Network:

The Greater Accra Regional Youth Network is a web of youth groups from various Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region. The objective of the network is to promote youth empowerment in the region through advocacy and other projects that would transform the lives of the youth.