2 hours ago

Greenland tensions – Shoppers in Denmark use apps to boycott American products, as consumers react to renewed US comments about Greenland with digital tools and symbolic action.

Digital Protest at the Supermarket Checkout

A growing number of shoppers in Denmark are turning to their smartphones to make a political statement, using mobile apps to identify and avoid American-made products. The trend has emerged amid renewed tensions over Greenland, following comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting that the United States should purchase the Arctic territory, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

While the economic impact of such actions is expected to be limited, experts say the movement highlights how consumer technology is increasingly being used as a tool for political expression.

Greenland tensions – Shoppers in Denmark use apps to boycott American products

Two mobile applications in particular have surged in popularity in recent weeks, climbing rapidly up Denmark’s app download charts. One of them, UdenUSA — translated as NonUSA — has become the most downloaded app in the country’s App Store, overtaking platforms such as ChatGPT.

The app allows users to scan barcodes on products to identify their country of origin. It also suggests alternatives from countries other than the United States and enables shoppers to compile a personalised shopping list based on those preferences.

Another app, Made O’Meter, has also seen a sharp rise in downloads and is currently ranked among the top five apps in Denmark. Together, the apps reflect a growing interest among consumers in understanding where their products come from — and acting on that information.

Developers Stress Choice, Not Boycott

Despite how the apps are being used, their creators say encouraging a boycott was never the primary goal. Jonas Pipper, one of the developers behind UdenUSA, said the app was designed to provide transparency rather than push a political agenda.

“It’s up to the consumers what they want to do,” he told Denmark’s public broadcaster, DR Nyheder. “We simply want to give people clearer information about their purchases.”

The developers argue that increased awareness about supply chains and product origins has been growing for years, driven by concerns over sustainability, ethics, and globalisation — with politics now adding another layer to consumer decision-making.

Limited Economic Impact Expected

Economists and analysts say the real-world financial consequences of the trend are likely to be modest. According to Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen, a private economist at Danske Bank, only around one percent of Denmark’s food consumption comes directly from the United States.

That relatively small figure makes it difficult to measure the effectiveness of any informal boycott. Many American brands sold in Denmark are also manufactured or packaged in Europe, further complicating attempts to clearly define what constitutes an “American” product.

A Way to Channel Public Frustration

Behavioural researchers suggest the phenomenon is less about economic pressure and more about emotional response. Pelle Guldborg Hansen, a behavioural scientist at Roskilde University, says such actions can provide a sense of control during moments of political frustration.

“A lot of people watch the news, see something they don’t like, and get angry,” he told local media. “In this case, it’s about us and Greenland. And then you want to do something with that anger — no matter how small.”

Protests Beyond the App Store

The digital response comes alongside physical demonstrations. In recent weeks, thousands of people have taken part in protests in both Denmark and Greenland, voicing opposition to any suggestion of a US takeover of the island.

Since early January, President Trump has repeated earlier remarks about acquiring Greenland. Officials from Denmark, Greenland, and the United States have since held talks, describing their positions as “agreeing to disagree”.

As Greenland tensions continue to shape public debate, the rise of consumer apps shows how political disagreements are increasingly playing out not just in parliaments and protests, but also in supermarket aisles and on mobile screens.