Grejohn Kyei, the talented striker for Clermont Foot, has set his sights on a lofty ambition - representing the esteemed Black Stars of Ghana.

As Kyei continues to impress with his goal-scoring abilities, his dream of wearing the revered national jersey of Ghana burns brightly, serving as a driving force behind his unwavering determination to reach the pinnacle of his career.

In an interview with the Ligue 1 website, Kyei revealed, "Yes! As of now, I haven't really been contacted, even though my team was approached before the World Cup. I know I'm being observed, but I've never received a pre-selection. That's my next challenge to overcome."

In the current season of Ligue 1, Grejohn Kyei has demonstrated his scoring prowess, netting nine goals and providing three assists in 25 starts.

It is noteworthy that his Clermont Foot teammate, Alidu Seidu, is a defender for the Black Stars, further fueling Kyei's desire to represent his heritage.

Born in France with Ghanaian heritage, Kyei previously represented France at the youth level.

He honed his skills in the youth academy of Stade de Reims before making the move to Clermont Foot from Swiss club Servette FC on January 31, 2022.

With his impressive performances and aspirations to wear the Ghana national team jersey, Kyei is determined to catch the attention of the selectors and seize the opportunity to represent the Black Stars.

As he continues to shine on the pitch, his dream of donning the national colors of Ghana remains within reach, and his unwavering dedication will propel him towards achieving this significant milestone in his football career.