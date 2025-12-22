39 minutes ago

Parts of Greater Kumasi in the Ashanti Region were plunged into a temporary blackout on Sunday, December 21, 2025, following a minor technical fault at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The fault resulted in a reduction in power supply from GRIDCo to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), affecting electricity distribution to several communities within the Greater Kumasi enclave.

According to energy sector officials, engineers from both GRIDCo and ECG were immediately deployed to the site to manage the situation and restore supply as quickly as possible. The teams are working jointly to stabilise the system and prevent further disruptions.

As a precautionary measure, security patrols have been intensified in the affected areas to maintain public safety during the outage, particularly in the evening hours.

Residents have been urged to remain calm while technical teams work to resolve the issue. Authorities have apologised for the inconvenience caused and expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation of customers as efforts continue to bring the power supply back to normal.

Officials assured the public that updates would be provided as restoration works progress.