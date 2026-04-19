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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and Ghana National Gas Company have announced a planned shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant to allow for critical system restoration works.

In a press release dated April 19, 2026, the two institutions said the temporary shutdown is necessary to facilitate the replacement of a damaged Burner Management System (BMS) at the facility.

According to the statement, the fault was first detected on April 15 and resulted in significant damage to the system’s controller, making a full replacement unavoidable. The BMS is a vital safety and operational component of the gas processing plant.

GRIDCo and Ghana Gas indicated that preparatory works for the replacement are about 90 per cent complete. To complete the installation, the plant will be shut down for five hours, from midnight to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The companies assured the public that all necessary technical and operational measures have been put in place to ensure the maintenance exercise is completed within the scheduled timeframe.

The statement further added that steps have also been taken to minimise any impact of the shutdown on consumers and the wider power supply chain.

“We remain committed to maintaining a stable and reliable power supply,” the statement noted, while acknowledging potential inconvenience caused by the exercise.

The Atuabo Gas Processing Plant is a key facility in Ghana’s energy sector, supplying processed gas for power generation. Any disruption in its operations can affect electricity supply, making periodic maintenance critical to system reliability.