1 hour ago

Ghanaweb.com has reported that the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has written to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), requesting it to interrupt power in the Volta region so as to allow it undertake repair works on a transformer.

According to the statement with a schedule intended to start from Thursday, March 18, 2021, through Monday, March 22nd, is expected to affect almost the entire region.

"This request is to enable GRIDCo undertake repair works on their transformer that supplies power to both Volta and Oti Regions through the 69 KV transmission line from Asiekpe Bulk Supply Point," it said.

It further stated that due to this, there will be power interruptions to areas of the region as listed in the table below: