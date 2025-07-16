59 minutes ago

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called off its planned industrial action after a successful meeting with key government stakeholders on Monday, July 15, 2025.

Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of GRNMA, confirmed that the discussions with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ministry of Finance had resulted in satisfactory commitments from the government, addressing the association’s concerns.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the government’s agreement to resolve the long-standing demand for fuel allowances. According to Ofori-Ampofo, the Ministry of Finance assured the association that provisions for the allowances would be included in the upcoming mid-year budget review, though these allowances will be based on existing government-approved rates.

On the association’s demand for an 8% basic salary adjustment, Ofori-Ampofo stated that the Ministry recognized the urgency of the matter but requested additional time to implement the adjustment.

In addition, the government showed a willingness to review other unresolved issues in the GRNMA’s collective agreement, with the promise of addressing these during the same budget review process.

With these assurances, GRNMA leadership has expressed optimism about the continued dialogue and progress, confirming that no industrial action will be pursued for the time being.

The association had previously threatened industrial action over unmet demands concerning conditions of service, prompting swift intervention by the government to resolve the issues.