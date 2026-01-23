8 hours ago

A lawyer representing Ground Up Chale, the former management company of rapper Kwesi Arthur, has dismissed claims by the artiste that he earned no income from his music while signed to the label.

Speaking during a Joy FM X Spaces discussion hosted by Kwame Dadzie on Thursday, January 22, 2026, counsel for the company, Jonathan K. Amable, described the allegations as false and misleading.

To support his position, Mr. Amable cited email correspondence between the parties, which he said showed that Kwesi Arthur received royalty payments during his time with the label.

“In that email, Glen details payments that had been made to Kwesi, which he never disputed. It states that ‘to date, you have benefited from £91,370 in royalty disbursements,’” he said.

The lawyer further alleged that Kwesi Arthur received $118,712 from music distribution company Platoon for his Son of Jacob album without remitting Ground Up Chale’s share.

Mr. Amable also rejected claims that the company blocked the artiste from using his own images, explaining that restrictions only applied to specific visual content produced by Ground Up Chale during their contractual relationship.

“Everything that was created within that period was owned by Ground Up,” he said.

According to him, Kwesi Arthur initially signed with Ground Up Chale in 2017 for four years and later renewed the agreement for an additional two years.

The response follows a strongly worded social media post by Kwesi Arthur, in which he accused music executive Glen Boateng and members of the Ground Up Chale team of intimidation, financial exploitation, and attempts to block his independent music releases.

In the post, the award-winning rapper claimed he was being asked to pay $150,000 to use images of himself for a current project and raised concerns about his personal safety amid the dispute.

“If anything happens to me, Glen Boateng and all team members of Ground Up Chale are responsible and should be held responsible,” he wrote.

Kwesi Arthur also alleged that despite no longer working with the company since the release of Son of Jacob, he has earned nothing from music released during the period he was under the label.

“Although I have not worked or had any affiliation with the company since Son of Jacob, I have not made a dime from any of my music during the years I worked with them,” he claimed, adding that efforts were being made to frustrate his independent releases.

He warned fans that any takedown of his current project should be blamed on his former management.

Kwesi Arthur said he decided to speak out publicly due to concerns for his wellbeing and safety.

As of now, the artiste has not responded to the claims made by Ground Up Chale through its lawyer.