The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has taken steps to protect local businesses and consumers following the introduction of War Risk Surcharges (WRS) and emergency conflict surcharges by international shipping lines, triggered by escalating hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The conflict has disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, forcing vessels to reroute via the Cape of Good Hope and driving up shipping costs.

In a statement, the GSA clarified that all surcharges are imposed by shipping lines, not local authorities, emphasizing its role in regulating the sector to ensure fairness.

“It must be clearly stated that the Ghana Shippers’ Authority has not and does not impose surcharges on shipments on behalf of shipping lines,” the Authority said in its official statement dated March 11, 2026.

Shipping lines have reportedly introduced surcharges ranging from US$1,500 to US$2,000 per Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU), with additional fees for 40-foot containers and refrigerated cargo. While these charges are intended to cover higher insurance premiums, security measures, and operational risks, early reports suggest some lines applied surcharges even before the conflict intensified, prompting regulatory attention.

The GSA noted that it has received numerous complaints from importers and exporters.

“The Authority has been inundated with social media reports of the imposition of war risk surcharges even before the conflict in the Middle East broke. This is currently being investigated, and we assure the shipping public that where there are breaches and unfair treatments, we would forcefully address them,” the statement said.

The Authority further explained that its oversight extends to regulating shipping service providers’ charges to reduce business costs for Ghanaian companies and protect consumers.

The situation has broader implications for Ghana’s import-dependent economy. With shipping lines rerouting vessels and imposing surcharges, freight rates and landed costs are rising, particularly for goods coming from Asia and the Middle East. Longer transit times, delayed vessel availability, and fluctuating fuel prices are complicating logistics planning for local businesses.

To mitigate these risks, the GSA urged shippers to engage proactively with shipping lines and logistics providers regarding freight rates and surcharges, and to incorporate potential shipping delays and cost adjustments into commercial contracts and operational planning.

The Authority also recommended reviewing insurance arrangements to ensure adequate coverage against geopolitical and operational risks and monitoring developments in global shipping routes and fuel prices.

The GSA stressed that it will continue to track developments in the Strait of Hormuz and global maritime trade, providing timely updates to support the shipping and logistics sector.

“Importers and exporters should remain vigilant and plan strategically to navigate the evolving situation,” the GSA advised.