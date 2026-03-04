7 hours ago

Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange closed on a strong note on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, with MTN Ghana leading market turnover as sustained buying interest pushed benchmark indices higher.

Data from the GSE showed continued positive momentum, driven by measured gains in selected counters.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) surged by 384 points to close at 13,734.54, lifting its year-to-date (YTD) return to 56.60 percent from 52.23 percent. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also rose by 427.72 points to 8,495.93, extending its YTD gain to 82.82 percent.

Market capitalization climbed to GH¢251.02 billion from GH¢244.52 billion in the previous session, marking the first time the Exchange has surpassed the GH¢250 billion milestone — equivalent to a quarter of GH¢1 trillion.

Despite the strong rally, overall trading activity softened. Total volume traded fell 79.62 percent to 4.92 million shares, while total value traded declined 72.18 percent to GH¢39.30 million.

MTN Ghana dominated by volume, trading 3.09 million shares worth GH¢17.83 million, representing 45.36 percent of total turnover. It was followed by Societe Generale Ghana, Enterprise Group, and GCB Bank in terms of value traded.

On the gainers’ chart, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana and Enterprise Group led performance. Standard Chartered Bank Ghana advanced GH¢4.29 to close at GH¢47.24, while Enterprise Group rose GH¢4.00 to settle at GH¢57.00. Other notable gainers included Ecobank Ghana, GOIL, SIC Insurance Company, Unilever Ghana, and MTN Ghana. No stocks recorded losses at the close.

Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti is expected to pay a Q4 2025 dividend of $1.73 per share on March 27, 2026, while MTN Ghana will pay a final dividend of GH¢0.40 per share for the 2025 financial year on April 10, 2026.

Analysts note that sustained foreign participation and targeted accumulation in fundamentally strong equities could continue to support the indices in the near term, provided there are no major macroeconomic shocks.