2 hours ago

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has issued a directive barring one of its Deputy Directors, Kusi Atta Kakra, from speaking to the media on behalf of the Authority, in what insiders describe as part of an ongoing restructuring exercise to restore discipline and streamline communication within the institution.

In a strongly worded statement signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Bright Asempa Tsadidey, the Authority clarified that Kusi Atta Kakra “is not authorized to speak on behalf of the Ghana Tourism Authority in any capacity.”

The release emphasized that all media inquiries, official communications, and public engagements regarding GTA’s policies and programmes must henceforth be channeled through the Corporate Affairs Directorate, headed by Francisca Boakye, the Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs.

The statement provided Ms. Boakye’s contact information, reaffirming her as the only authorized point of contact for media-related matters.

According to the release, this move aligns with GTA’s “Reset Agenda,” a management-driven initiative designed to promote professionalism, strengthen institutional accountability, and ensure coherent corporate communication across all departments.

Although the GTA statement did not disclose the specific reasons behind the restriction on Atta Kakra, sources within the Authority suggest that the measure follows concerns about unauthorized comments made to the press, which allegedly contradicted official positions on some tourism development programmes.

The “Reset Agenda,” introduced earlier this year by the GTA Chief Executive Officer, aims to overhaul the Authority’s operations after a series of internal communication lapses and coordination issues between regional offices and the headquarters.

The initiative is said to be focused on improving transparency, rebuilding public confidence, and creating a unified brand image for Ghana’s tourism, culture, and creative arts sectors.

In recent months, the GTA has been under scrutiny for inconsistent public messaging on tourism policies and event partnerships, particularly around the ‘December in GH’ initiative and the management of tourism levy funds.

“The Ghana Tourism Authority remains committed to maintaining open, accurate, and coordinated engagement with the media and the public as we work together to advance Ghana’s tourism, culture, and creative arts sectors,” the release concluded.