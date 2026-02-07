1 hour ago

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has engaged restaurant and catering operators to clarify the application of customer service charges and how they align with Ghana’s legal and regulatory framework.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Ekow Sampson, stressed that the Authority’s core mandate is to promote sustainable tourism while ensuring compliance with all statutory levies, including Value Added Tax (VAT), the National Health Insurance (NHI) levy, the GETFund levy, and the Tourism Levy.

He explained that service charges are not mandated by law and must not be misrepresented as government taxes. According to him, service charges are discretionary commercial practices determined by individual businesses and are not legal levies collected on behalf of the state.

Sampson further emphasised that businesses are legally required to be transparent about all taxes and charges, ensuring that customers are clearly informed at the point of purchase.

He cautioned that non-compliance and misleading practices could harm Ghana’s tourism reputation and erode consumer confidence.

The engagement formed part of the GTA’s efforts to encourage open dialogue with industry players, promote adherence to tax laws, and improve transparency in customer communication.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a fair, credible, and responsible tourism environment that protects consumers, supports businesses, and strengthens Ghana’s tourism brand.