In a moment of prestige and recognition for the creative industry, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Director in charge of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), was honoured for his exceptional support towards the International Edition of the Accra Arts and Crafts Market 2025.

The recognition ceremony took place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre for Pan African Culture in Cantonments, Accra.

The honour, presented by the management of the Accra Arts and Crafts Market led by Manager Adnan Mohammed and Deputy Manager Wango Abdul Karimu, was part of a Gala and Awards Night held to close the 10-day exhibition, which ran from October 17 to 26, 2025.

Kusi received a citation commending his pivotal role in enhancing the event’s visibility through marketing, public relations, and strategic partnerships that elevated the fair’s international presence.

The Accra Arts and Crafts Market, which has been running successfully for the past eight years, introduced its international edition in 2024 to foster cross-border trade and collaboration among artisans across Africa.

This year’s fair saw participation from countries including Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Niger, transforming the capital into a vibrant hub of African creativity. Themed “From Local Hands to the Global Stage,” the event attracted tourists, diplomats, locals, and diasporans, who experienced Africa’s cultural richness through art, fashion, food, music, and handmade crafts.