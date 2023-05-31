4 hours ago

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd [GTBank] has partnered with UnionPay International [UPI] to accept payments from UnionPay-issued cards on its e-commerce acquiring platform, GTPay, and various online merchants in Ghana.

The partnership, which is first of its kind in the industry, reinforces the commitment of GTBank and UnionPay to champion a cashless society by enabling UnionPay cardholders to pay for goods and services online, on Point-of-Sale (PoS) machines in stores and via a Quick Response (QR) service at enabled merchant locations.

Group Head of Digital Banking at GTBank, Kenneth Selasi Ometha, explained that the partnership opens up the Ghanaian ecommerce space for acceptance of Locally and Internationally issued UnionPay Cards on various domestic ecommerce merchant platforms.

“The Bank and industry currently accept UnionPay cards for cash withdrawals on ATM terminals and payment at physical stores; the addition of the online channel creates an additional opportunity for UnionPay cardholders to transact in the comfort of their homes and offices. In addition, business owners and institutions signed onto our GTPay platform can now accept UnionPay cards as a payment option on their online platforms. We encourage all online merchants to contact GTBank for UnionPay to be activated to reach a wider market.”

The UnionPay Africa Branch General Manager, Mr Asad Burney, expressed his excitement about the partnership. “UnionPay International has no doubt that this launch with GTBank will expand our brand reach to both local and foreign cardholders in Ghana”.

With over 180 million UnionPay cards issued in 75 countries and regions outside mainland China, UnionPay has recently expanded its global acceptance network to 180 countries and regions.

UnionPay cards are widely accepted in Africa across all sectors, effectively meeting the diverse purchasing needs of cardholders visiting and living on the continent. UnionPay cards are issued in 14 African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, South Africa, Eswatini, Seychelles, Madagascar, and Mauritius.

Source: GTBank