6 hours ago

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has directed all public universities to maintain their current student fees for the 2025/2026 academic year, warning institutions against implementing any fee increases without prior Parliamentary approval.

In a circular dated November 3, 2025, GTEC reminded Vice Chancellors that any adjustment of fees without legislative authorization violates the Fees and Charges Act, which governs the approval of charges by public institutions.

The Commission said the directive follows observations that several tertiary institutions have, “over the years, reviewed student fees without adhering to proper procedures,” resulting in “implementation difficulties.”

“Vice Chancellors are hereby reminded to maintain the current student fees and only implement the revised fees for the 2025/2026 academic year after obtaining approval from Parliament.”

The directive, signed by Dr. Emmanuel Oware Nyarko, Director of Quality Assurance and Compliance, on behalf of the Director-General, was issued to Vice Chancellors of all traditional and technical universities.

GTEC described the move as part of a renewed effort to enforce regulatory compliance and ensure transparency in how public tertiary institutions set and collect fees.

The Commission reaffirmed that all fee adjustments in the public tertiary sector remain subject to strict parliamentary oversight, ensuring that students are protected from arbitrary or unauthorized increases.