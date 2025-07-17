2 hours ago

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has instructed Samuel Ato Duncan, the newly appointed Board Chairman of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC), to immediately stop presenting himself as a professor.

In an official notice, GTEC reminded Mr. Duncan of a prior directive issued on June 3, 2025, which ordered him to discontinue using the academic title “Professor” due to a lack of verifiable qualifications to support the claim.

“You were required to provide verifiable evidence confirming the removal of this title from all relevant platforms, including but not limited to official documents, institutional profiles, letterheads, websites, and other public professional representations,” the Commission stated.

GTEC also noted that Mr. Duncan had failed to respond to the original directive or submit any supporting documentation to justify the use of the title.

As a result, the Commission has reaffirmed its stance, emphasizing that without the appropriate academic credentials, the use of the title remains unauthorised.

“To date, the Commission has not received a response from you, nor have you submitted any documentation justifying your entitlement to the academic title ‘Professor’,” GTEC wrote.

GTEC further clarified that Mr. Duncan must present verifiable proof of having earned a PhD or an equivalent terminal degree, along with official recognition of being promoted to the rank of Associate Professor or Professor by a reputable tertiary institution.

“Until and unless you provide verifiable evidence… You are not authorised to use the title ‘Dr’ or ‘Professor’ in any official capacity,” the statement read.