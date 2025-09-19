1 hour ago

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has instructed Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong to step down as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), citing his continued service beyond the mandatory retirement age of 60.

In a letter dated Friday, September 19, 2025, GTEC stated that Prof. Boampong's retention of the position violates Article 199(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates that public officers retire at age 60 unless otherwise stipulated.

“The Office of the Vice-Chancellor, being an office established under Section 7(1) of the University of Cape Coast Act, 1992 (PNDCL 278), is a public office under the meaning and intendment of Article 199(1). Hence, anyone acting in the office of the Vice-Chancellor is presumptively mandated to proceed on compulsory retirement upon attaining 60 years,” the letter stated.

GTEC further referenced the University of Cape Coast Statutes (2016), which limits the Vice-Chancellor’s term to an initial four years, renewable for another three years, provided the individual has not surpassed the retirement age.

In the interim, GTEC has appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto to serve as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

The Commission also noted that the matter is currently before the Cape Coast High Court, and has instructed the UCC Governing Council to hold off on appointing a permanent Vice-Chancellor until the case is resolved.