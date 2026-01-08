2 days ago

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has restored its recognition of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), following the successful implementation of corrective measures to address issues that led to the temporary withdrawal of the Institute’s status.

In a letter dated January 8, 2026, and signed by Jerry Sarfo, Director of Corporate Affairs, on behalf of the Director-General, GTEC confirmed that it was satisfied with the steps taken by ICAG and its Chief Executive Officer, Eric Oduro Osae, to remedy the identified breaches.

According to the Commission, the restoration comes after ICAG corrected misleading information previously published and addressed quality assurance concerns that prompted GTEC’s earlier decision to withdraw recognition.

The withdrawal had been linked to the use of an unearned doctoral title by the ICAG CEO, an issue which GTEC said raised questions about compliance with regulatory standards.

GTEC noted that ICAG formally communicated the corrective actions taken in a response dated January 8, 2026. After reviewing the submission, the Commission concluded that the concerns had been adequately resolved.

“Consequently, the Commission is satisfied that the identified breaches have been adequately remedied,” the letter stated. “Accordingly, with immediate effect, the recognition of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is hereby restored.”

The Commission further clarified that all professional certificates issued by ICAG from the date of restoration are now fully recognised by GTEC, bringing relief to students, members, and stakeholders of the Institute.

In addition, GTEC congratulated Mr Eric Oduro Osae on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of ICAG and wished him well in the discharge of his duties.

The restoration marks a significant step in resolving the regulatory impasse and reaffirms ICAG’s standing as Ghana’s foremost professional accounting body under the oversight of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.