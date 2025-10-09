3 hours ago

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has withdrawn the accreditation of two postgraduate programmes at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) — the MSc Customs Administration and the M.Phil. Customs Administration — after the University reportedly breached approved instructional guidelines.

In an official letter dated October 6, 2025, and signed by GTEC’s Director-General, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Commission explained that the University had been running the two programmes in sandwich and fully online formats, contrary to the regular and in-person modes for which accreditation was originally granted.

Breach of Accreditation Terms

According to GTEC, UCC did not seek prior approval before altering the delivery mode of the programmes — a clear violation of the terms of its accreditation.

“The decision is informed by the fact that accreditation for these programmes was granted to be taught in regular and in-person mode. However, the University of Cape Coast, without recourse to GTEC, has commenced delivering these programmes as sandwich and 100% online,” the letter stated.

The Commission further emphasised that any certificates issued under the affected programmes will not be recognised.

Directives and Next Steps

GTEC has instructed UCC to immediately halt admissions into the de-accredited programmes and to withdraw all ongoing admissions. The University has been ordered to submit proof of compliance by October 31, 2025.

The Commission also indicated that UCC may reapply for accreditation should it wish to continue offering the programmes in online or sandwich formats — but only after meeting the necessary regulatory requirements.

Customs Authority Alerted

Copies of the letter have been sent to the Commissioner of Customs at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), given the direct link between the affected programmes and the professional training of customs officers.

The revocation serves as a stern reminder to all tertiary institutions to adhere strictly to approved programme delivery modes, as any deviation without GTEC’s authorisation renders such programmes invalid under national education standards.