56 minutes ago

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) have been left aghast by the decision of the Ghana Football Association to award the Tv rights of the Ghana Premier League to StarTimes despite tabling a healthy financial and competitive package.

The state broadcaster has urged the Ghana Football Association to review the award of the TV rights to the Chinese Satellite TV company.

The Ghana Football Association Wednesday announced StarTimes as TV rights holders for the Premier League and FA Cup matches worth US$ 5,250,000.

In a strongly worded statement released by the state broadcaster on Thursday, they expressed their shock and disappointment after being overlooked when essentially they have the technical capacity while they also offered more money than StarTimes.

"The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation put in a bid which we are certain was superior to what the StarTimes is said to have submitted. As published on the GFA website, StarTimes offered to pay US$ 5,250,000 which comes up to US$ 1,050,000 annually whilst GBC made a financial offer of US$ 1,100,000 annually," the release said.

"It is for this and other reasons that we received the news with disappointment and shock.

"GBC wishes to put it on public record that the national broadcaster and the local TV Consortium have been treated unfairly and unjustly. The GFA decision will gravely impact on Ghanaians' access to the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup live games on Free-to-Air (FTA) broadcast."