8 hours ago

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has spoken of the demanding but supportive influence of Pep Guardiola, as he prepares for Sunday’s high profile premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Ghana international, who joined City from Bournemouth earlier last month, says Guardiola’s belief in his players has helped him settle quickly into life at the Etihad Stadium.

“He only wants us to get better,” Semenyo said. “He believes in us so much and always reminds us every day that we can win. He’s very insightful, and I’m enjoying it.”

Semenyo also acknowledged the weight of expectation that comes with wearing a City shirt, particularly in an attack led by prolific striker Erling Haaland. With goals a central measure of success at the club, the 25-year-old admits he holds himself to the highest standards.

“I have expectations for myself, so coming here I knew there was going to be that pressure of scoring the same goals as Erling,” he explained. “But I feel like I’ve given myself those goals at the start of the season to compete with players of his stature.”

Rather than feeling daunted, Semenyo says sharing the pitch with the Norwegian forward is a source of motivation.

“Being on the same team as Erling is a blessing,” he added. “Goalscoring is something that is in my blood, and my DNA, and I just want to keep going.”

City travel to Merseyside on Sunday for one of the Premier League’s most anticipated fixtures, with kick-off scheduled for 16:30 GMT at Anfield, as Guardiola’s side continue their push at the top of the table.