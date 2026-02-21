8 hours ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo for making an immediate impact following his January move to the Etihad Stadium.

‎The 26-year-old joined City from AFC Bournemouth during the winter transfer window and has quickly settled into life under Guardiola, scoring five goals and providing two assists in just nine appearances.

‎Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle United, Guardiola highlighted the broader influence Semenyo has brought to his side beyond his goal contributions.

‎“It’s not just scoring a lot of goals,” the City manager said. “The strikers and the players who play up front are so important. Not just that.

“He makes a special rhythm, his versatility to play many positions up front and in the three positions.

“We knew it. He comes from Bournemouth, they are exceptional in the rhythm and defensively, and he has it in his DNA. His impact has been really good.”

Semenyo had already emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout performers in the first half of the season at Bournemouth, where his pace, strength and relentless pressing caught the attention of the former champions.

Guardiola also credited the club’s environment for helping new arrivals adapt swiftly.

“The guys who came adapt quickly because the guys here for a long time embrace them so quickly,” he added.

With City chasing momentum in the title race, Semenyo is expected to feature when Newcastle travel to the Etihad this weekend, as he looks to continue a bright start to his career in sky blue.