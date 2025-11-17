1 hour ago

A manhunt is underway in the Fanteakwa South District after a guest house operator, known locally as “James Bond,” allegedly murdered his girlfriend at the BJ Tech Guest House in Ehiamankyene in Begoro.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

According to reports, the young woman had gone to visit the suspect at the guest house but mysteriously failed to return home, prompting concern from her family.

Her body was later discovered in a pool of blood inside the facility by her younger brother, who had joined relatives to search for her after hours of unanswered calls and messages.

Police in Begoro have since launched an operation to track down the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene shortly after the incident.

The remains of the deceased have been conveyed to the Begoro Government Hospital for preservation and further examination as investigations continue.