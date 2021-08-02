4 hours ago

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC has launched the latest addition to its product portfolio - Smirnoff Chocolate. To mark the occasion, media partners and key stakeholders were hosted by the company to a launch event in Accra.

Speaking at the launch, Benjamin Fenyi-Gyesi, Innovations Marketing Manager at Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC stated, “I am proud to say that Smirnoff Chocolate is made right here in Ghana. Our crafters created the new Smirnoff Chocolate as a “glocal” symbol - blending the world’s number one vodka with local Ghanaian chocolate flavour.

This launch taps into Guinness Ghana’s vision to celebrate the lives of its consumers every day, with innovative products that they love. Smirnoff Chocolate is available in a 750ml bottle and retails at GHC 25.00 only.

Madam Helene Wessie, Managing Director at Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, re-iterated the company’s commitment to touching lives and innovation.

“As a business, we like to seize every opportunity to re-affirm our commitment to our consumers, our community of stakeholders, and our country as a whole. It is this driving force that has birthed several initiatives and innovative products that have touched and enriched the lives of many Ghanaian consumers.”

Tapping into local alcohol consumption culture, the new Smirnoff Chocolate invites people to effortlessly step up and break from the norm. This isn’t just a great spirit, it’s a spirit made specifically for Ghanaians. Enjoy Smirnoff Chocolate neat, on ice, or as a part of cocktails, and remember to drink responsibly. It is not recommended for people below 18 years or pregnant women.