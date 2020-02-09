31 minutes ago

The founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement Rev. Dr. Christian Kwabena Andrews has promised to make grassroots football one of his top most priorities in his administration.

He has assureed football fanatics in the country of the come back of the national under 15 league for all the football teams in the country, a project he says will help "nurture talents".

Rev Kwabena, who is affectionately called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has eyed the presidential seat in the 2020 election, having blamed the political parties of failure.

Speaking at the Manifesto launch of the party Rev. Kwabena indicated that Ghanaians and the whole continent would see talents when voted in to power.

"Football will see vigorous growth under my watch as the President of Ghana. Kumasi Asante Kotoko,Accra Hearts of oak,King Faisal, Great Olympics,Aduana and the other teams will play the U-15 league to nurture talents like Asamoah Gyan,Stephen Appiah,Abedi Ayew Pele,Baba Yara among others" he added.

Launching the Manifesto in Accra at the Odorgonno senior high school he listed alot of projects and football was part.

The ideology of Ghana Union Movement is revived the leadership skills of Osagyefo Dr. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.