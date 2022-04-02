2 hours ago

The unidentified man who was brandishing a gun and assaulting a private motorist in a viral video has been arrested, Ghana Police Service has confirmed.

The video captures the gunman hitting the unarmed man in the face as they engaged in a heated exchange.

An attempt to separate the duo whose cars were parked on the shoulders of the road yielded little results as the gun-wielding man hunts down the motorist, destroying portions of his vehicle.

Social media users have condemned the act as calls mount for action.

The police in a Facebook post said the man has since been apprehended and his weapon retrieved.

The service said it would provide any further details to the public in due course.

This development comes after a soldier was caught with firearms on New Year’s Day.

He has also been arrested and put under service inquiry.