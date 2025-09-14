8 hours ago

Tensions have erupted in Okorase, a town near Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District, after a violent clash left the Zongo Chief, Sariki Aminu, and two residents with gunshot wounds.

The incident, which occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday, reportedly stemmed from a protracted land dispute. Armed men—believed to be either land guards or individuals posing as national security operatives—stormed the community shortly after Muslims had finished their afternoon prayers.

According to the Amankrado of Okorase, Nana Kwadwo Arhin III, the assailants claimed they were under orders to escort the Zongo Chief to the Accra police headquarters.

When the chief demanded identification, the men allegedly failed to produce any and, in the ensuing altercation, opened fire.

Sariki Aminu was shot in the shoulder, while two others who attempted to help him were also struck.

The victims were rushed to hospital, with the Zongo Chief said to be in critical condition.

Later that evening, residents reported that another group of armed men—again suspected to be linked to national security—invaded the town and arrested about 15 people without explanation, further stoking fear.

“The chiefs and assembly members are urging the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the President to intervene urgently,” Nana Arhin told reporters, warning that the situation could escalate further if swift action is not taken.

The violence has left many residents in fear for their lives, with some abandoning their homes. Community leaders are calling for a full-scale independent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice and resolve the underlying land conflict that continues to plague the area.