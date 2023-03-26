5 hours ago

Tawel Camara Younoussa from Guinea has been appointed as Referee for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations final round 2nd leg qualifier between Ghana and Algeria.

Camara, 33, will be assisted by compatriots Mamady Tere (Assistant Referee I), Abdoulaye Sylla (Assistant Referee II), and Abdoulaye Manet (Fourth Official). The Match Commissioner is Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria.

The game is scheduled for 16:00 kick off at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The Black Meteors held their counterparts to a 1-1 draw in the 1st leg and would aim for a win to qualify for the 2023 TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.