5 hours ago

At least four people are dead and eight others wounded after a gunman rammed his vehicle into a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, before opening fire and setting the building on fire during Sunday worship, police said.

The attack took place around 10:25 a.m. local time at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where hundreds had gathered for services.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from Burton, Michigan, was shot dead by police in the church car park less than 10 minutes after the assault began.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye described the incident as an “act of targeted violence” but said the motive was still unclear.

Two victims were confirmed dead from gunshot wounds, while two more bodies were later found inside the fire-damaged church. Some individuals remain unaccounted for as authorities continue to clear the site.

Sanford is believed to have used gasoline to ignite the blaze. Witnesses said church members displayed “heroism” by sheltering children during the chaos.

The FBI has taken charge of the investigation, deploying more than 100 agents, crisis response teams, and bomb technicians. Michigan State Police confirmed officers had also responded to multiple bomb threats at other locations, which were later deemed clear.

Sanford was a Marine Corps veteran, CBS reported. Investigators are searching his home and reviewing his phone records to establish a motive.

National leaders condemned the violence. President Donald Trump called it “yet another targeted attack on Christians,” while Attorney General Pam Bondi described the shooting as “heartbreaking and chilling.” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement that “multiple individuals were injured” and urged prayers for peace and healing.

BBC