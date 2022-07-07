11 hours ago

Gunmen have attacked a convoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s team in Katsina, his home state in the north.

Two persons sustained injuries in the advance convoy of security guards, protocol and media officers, according to a statement by the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The convoy had gone ahead of the president’s trip to his Daura hometown to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha Muslim festival this weekend when the attackers opened fire on them.

They were however repelled by the military, the presidency said.

Katsina is one of the states in northwest Nigeria affected by the criminal activities of bandits.

Many people have been killed and thousands kidnapped in the region since 2015.

Source: BBC